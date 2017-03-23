Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on shares of Base Resources Ltd (LON:BSE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 26 ($0.32) price target on the stock.

Shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) remained flat at GBX 18.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 89,175 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.12. The company’s market cap is GBX 133.60 million. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 2.99 and a 12 month high of GBX 19.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/base-resources-ltd-bse-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-numis-securities-ltd.html.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited is an Australia-based mineral sands producer. The Company is engaged in the operation of the 100%-owned Kwale Mineral Sands Operation (Kwale Operation) in Kenya. The Company’s segments include Kwale Operation and Other operations. The Kwale Operation is located approximately 10 kilometers inland from the Kenyan coast and over 50 kilometers south of Mombasa, the principal port facility for East Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.