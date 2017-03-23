Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 539.16 ($6.66).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 609 ($7.52) to GBX 550 ($6.79) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.47) price target (up from GBX 575 ($7.10)) on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.71) price target on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 490 ($6.05) to GBX 530 ($6.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) traded up 0.48% on Thursday, reaching GBX 548.64. 2,577,998 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 518.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 489.38. Barratt Developments Plc has a one year low of GBX 326.00 and a one year high of GBX 603.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.52 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

Barratt Developments Plc Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes, which it builds throughout Britain. The Company operates in two segments: Housebuilding and Commercial developments.

