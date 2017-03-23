Barclays PLC Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for Diageo plc (DGE)

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on shares of Diageo plc from GBX 2,600 ($32.11) to GBX 2,300 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo plc in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($29.27) target price on shares of Diageo plc in a report on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Diageo plc from GBX 2,400 ($29.64) to GBX 2,140 ($26.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,311.43 ($28.55).

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) opened at 2299.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,263.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,155.61. The stock’s market cap is GBX 57.73 billion. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,737.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,348.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 23.70 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

About Diageo plc

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

