Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) Director James A. Fieber Sells 9,662 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director James A. Fieber sold 9,662 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $327,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) traded down 1.57% during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.50. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $35.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut state non-member bank. The Bank provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers, concentrated in the Fairfield and New Haven Counties region of Connecticut.

