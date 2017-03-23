Bank Mutual Co. (BKMU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Mutual Co. (NASDAQ:BKMU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Bank Mutual Corporation is a financial institution holding company for two subsidiary banks, Mutual Savings Bank and First Northern Savings Bank. “

Shares of Bank Mutual (NASDAQ:BKMU) traded up 2.20% on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $426.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.79. Bank Mutual has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

Bank Mutual (NASDAQ:BKMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Bank Mutual had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Mutual will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Mutual during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Mutual by 69.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Mutual by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bank Mutual by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Mutual during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Mutual

Bank Mutual Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company owns Bank Mutual (the Bank), a federally-chartered savings bank. The Company operates through community banking segment. The Bank is engaged in the business of community banking, which includes attracting deposits from and making loans to the general public and private businesses, as well as governmental and non-profit entities.

