Bancolombia SA (cib) Declares Dividend of $0.33

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:cib) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Thursday, April 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia SA’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) opened at 38.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.51. Bancolombia SA has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC Holdings plc raised Bancolombia SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America Corp lowered Bancolombia SA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bancolombia SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

About Bancolombia SA

Bancolombia SA (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other.

