Bancolombia SA (cib) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:cib) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Thursday, April 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Bancolombia SA’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) opened at 38.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.51. Bancolombia SA has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bancolombia SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America Corp lowered Bancolombia SA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised Bancolombia SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Bancolombia SA Company Profile

Bancolombia SA (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other.

