Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 39.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 311,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after buying an additional 88,819 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 153.0% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 34,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 9,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at 81.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.97. Medtronic plc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic plc. had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm earned $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc. will post $4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Medtronic plc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic plc. from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Medtronic plc. from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Medtronic plc. from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on Medtronic plc. from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reduced their price objective on Medtronic plc. from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic plc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $4,307,176.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 50,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $4,140,756.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,845,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,073 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,832 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

