Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Given a €7.80 Price Target by Barclays PLC Analysts

Barclays PLC set a €7.80 ($8.39) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.50 ($6.99) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €7.80 ($8.39) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas set a €6.20 ($6.67) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale set a €5.50 ($5.91) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €5.86 ($6.30) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.36 ($6.83).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) traded up 0.52% on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. 1,943,242 shares of the stock were exchanged. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.59.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA is a diversified international financial company engaged in retail banking, asset management, private banking and wholesale banking. The Company operates through seven segments: Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, Turkey, Rest of Eurasia, Mexico, South America and United States.

