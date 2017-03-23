Ball Co. (BLL) Stake Held by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. continued to hold its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $6,097,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ball by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ball by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Ball by 2.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ball by 17.2% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) opened at 74.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.98. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $82.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post $4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $91.00 price target on Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $198,482.01. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,126,617.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $425,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,423 shares of company stock worth $993,847. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation (Ball) is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. The Company operates in four segments: metal beverage packaging, Americas and Asia; metal beverage packaging, Europe; metal food and household products packaging, and aerospace and technologies.

