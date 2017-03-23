Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) Given a $69.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a $69.00 price objective on Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oilfield services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) traded down 1.44% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,208 shares. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $68.59. The firm’s market capitalization is $25.38 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 389.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $113,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 116.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 86.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

