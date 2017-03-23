Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) Coverage Initiated at Tudor Pickering

Stock analysts at Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oilfield services provider’s stock.

BHI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) opened at 60.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The stock’s market cap is $25.75 billion.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. Baker Hughes had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,245 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 724,379 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,587 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,328,635 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,682,000 after buying an additional 472,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355,774 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $68,426,000 after buying an additional 170,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

