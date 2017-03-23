Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Given Buy Rating at Aegis

Aegis restated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) traded up 4.23% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 194,453 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $71.03 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate), is an oral, targeted, non opioid therapeutic for chronic pain.

