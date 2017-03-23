Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis restated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) traded up 5.63% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 198,513 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $71.99 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate), is an oral, targeted, non opioid therapeutic for chronic pain.

