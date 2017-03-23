AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,811.67 ($22.37).
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVV shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.32) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group plc from GBX 1,560 ($19.27) to GBX 1,850 ($22.85) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) opened at 1897.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,946.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,891.10. AVEVA Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,481.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,149.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.21 billion.
In other AVEVA Group plc news, insider Christopher Humphrey purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($23.87) per share, with a total value of £28,995 ($35,809.56).
AVEVA Group plc Company Profile
AVEVA Group plc is a holding company. The Company provides engineering, design and information management software. It operates in three segments: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Its engineer products include AVEVA Diagrams, AVEVA Electrical, AVEVA Engineering and AVEVA Instrumentation.
