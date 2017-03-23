Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) SVP Steven M. Blum Sells 55,088 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) SVP Steven M. Blum sold 55,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,686,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded up 1.43% during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.81. 874,234 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The stock’s market cap is $18.97 billion.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.57) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,573,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,674,000 after buying an additional 4,455,916 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,353,263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $692,235,000 after buying an additional 439,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,940,724 shares of the software company’s stock worth $587,701,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,516,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,656,000 after buying an additional 94,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Autodesk by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,957,028 shares of the software company’s stock worth $218,850,000 after buying an additional 566,249 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc (Autodesk) is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company serves customers in the architecture, engineering and construction; manufacturing, and digital media, consumer and entertainment industries.

