AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued on Monday. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACQ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/autocanada-inc-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-2-28-per-share-cormark-forecasts-acq.html.

Shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) traded up 1.78% during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 77,263 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $579.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.22. AutoCanada has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc (AutoCanada) is a Canada-based multi-location automobile dealership company. The Company offers a diversified range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products and other after-market products.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.