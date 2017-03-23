Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 530 ($6.55) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUTO. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.50) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Auto Trader Group PLC to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 360 ($4.45) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a buy rating and set a GBX 468 ($5.78) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Auto Trader Group PLC to a sell rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.05) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group PLC from GBX 415 ($5.13) to GBX 425 ($5.25) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 456.31 ($5.64).

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) traded up 1.77% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 390.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524,144 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 394.35. Auto Trader Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 307.80 and a one year high of GBX 425.20. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.86 billion.

Auto Trader Group PLC Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from retailer customers and revenue from other products and services provided to retailers and home traders to support their online activities; Consumer services, which comprises revenue from individuals for vehicle advertisements on the Company’s Websites, and also includes revenue derived from third-party services directed at consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance, and Display advertising, which consists of revenue from customers and advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the Company’s Websites.

