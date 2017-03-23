FBR & Co reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) traded down 1.3880% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.4116. 4,389,673 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $449.41 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-auph-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-fbr-co.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 560.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 187,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $181,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.