Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) opened at 1.57 on Thursday. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The firm’s market capitalization is $51.73 million.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc (Aura Minerals) is a Canada-based gold-copper production company. The Company is focused on the operation and development of gold and copper projects in the Americas. The Company’s assets include The San Andres Gold Mine (San Andres), The Sao Francisco Gold Mine (Sao Francisco), The Aranzazu Copper Mine (Aranzazu) and The Serrote da Laje Project (Serrote).

