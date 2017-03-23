Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) Given a $12.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) has been given a $12.00 price objective by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Atwood Oceanics from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Atwood Oceanics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atwood Oceanics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atwood Oceanics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) opened at 9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Atwood Oceanics has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $730.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company earned $157.56 million during the quarter. Atwood Oceanics had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. Atwood Oceanics’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atwood Oceanics will post ($0.57) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atwood Oceanics

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

