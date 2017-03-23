Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) opened at 18.05 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $460.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bankcap Equity Fund, Llc sold 179,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $3,500,008.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. BlackRock Group LTD acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $6,061,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $13,404,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 757,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 415,182 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a full service, locally-managed commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

