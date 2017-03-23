AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 5,100 ($62.99) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their target price on AstraZeneca plc from GBX 4,000 ($49.40) to GBX 3,900 ($48.17) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Investec started coverage on AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 4,600 ($56.81) target price on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($58.05) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($66.69) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,018.36 ($61.98).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4852.50 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of GBX 3,680.00 and a one year high of GBX 5,505.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,639.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,602.02. The company’s market cap is GBX 61.40 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 150.20 ($1.86) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca plc’s previous dividend of $68.70.

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

