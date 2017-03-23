Associated British Foods plc (ABF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

ABF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.52) target price on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc from GBX 2,600 ($32.11) to GBX 2,650 ($32.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,050 ($37.67) price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($41.37) price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.35) price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods plc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,985.28 ($36.87).

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) opened at 2629.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 20.77 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,561.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,604.60. Associated British Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,910.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,448.00.

In other Associated British Foods plc news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($30.74) per share, for a total transaction of £21,803.64 ($26,928.05).

About Associated British Foods plc

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

