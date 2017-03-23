Associated British Foods plc (ABF) Receives “Buy” Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 3,350 ($41.37) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Associated British Foods plc to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,128 ($38.63) to GBX 2,860 ($35.32) in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,985.28 ($36.87).

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) traded up 1.42% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2642.00. 1,011,663 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,568.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,604.86. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 20.88 billion. Associated British Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,910.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,448.00.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($30.74) per share, with a total value of £21,803.64 ($26,928.05).

Associated British Foods plc Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

