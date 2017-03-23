Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) Insider Dian C. Taylor Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $223,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) traded down 0.2299% on Thursday, hitting $32.5949. 11,078 shares of the company traded hands. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $297.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.1169 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.2283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. It distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

