Arrow Global Group PLC’s (ARW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.00) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.20) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 384 ($4.74) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 335 ($4.14) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arrow Global Group PLC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 384.83 ($4.75).

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) traded up 4.42% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 342.50. The company had a trading volume of 362,619 shares. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 168.66 and a 52-week high of GBX 344.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 316.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 299.71. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 597.23 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Arrow Global Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

In other Arrow Global Group PLC news, insider Robert Memmott sold 135,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.00), for a total value of £437,678.64 ($540,544.20). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 150 shares of company stock valued at $47,700.

Arrow Global Group PLC Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based purchaser and manager of debt that uses data and analytics to acquire and manage debt portfolios from financial institutions and other credit providers. The Company is a provider of receivable management solutions. The Company is engaged in the purchase and collection of non-performing loans (NPLs).

