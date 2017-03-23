Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW) Price Target Raised to GBX 360 at Macquarie

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) had its target price raised by Macquarie from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 360 ($4.45) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARW. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 384 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 385 ($4.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.00) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arrow Global Group PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 384.83 ($4.75).

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) traded up 4.50% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 342.75. 285,961 shares of the stock were exchanged. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 168.66 and a 12 month high of GBX 344.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 316.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 299.41. The company’s market cap is GBX 597.66 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Arrow Global Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Robert Memmott sold 135,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.00), for a total value of £437,678.64 ($540,544.20). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 150 shares of company stock worth $47,700.

Arrow Global Group PLC Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based purchaser and manager of debt that uses data and analytics to acquire and manage debt portfolios from financial institutions and other credit providers. The Company is a provider of receivable management solutions. The Company is engaged in the purchase and collection of non-performing loans (NPLs).

