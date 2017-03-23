Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW) Price Target Increased to GBX 400 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.20) to GBX 400 ($4.94) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARW. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 335 ($4.14) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 384 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.13) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 385 ($4.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 384.83 ($4.75).

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) opened at 328.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 299.41. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 168.66 and a 52 week high of GBX 339.18. The firm’s market cap is GBX 571.94 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Arrow Global Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In other news, insider Robert Memmott sold 135,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.00), for a total transaction of £437,678.64 ($540,544.20). Insiders have bought 150 shares of company stock valued at $47,700 over the last quarter.

Arrow Global Group PLC Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based purchaser and manager of debt that uses data and analytics to acquire and manage debt portfolios from financial institutions and other credit providers. The Company is a provider of receivable management solutions. The Company is engaged in the purchase and collection of non-performing loans (NPLs).

