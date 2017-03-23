ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.615-6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.70 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ARRIS International plc from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ARRIS International plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of ARRIS International plc in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ARRIS International plc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) traded up 3.19% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. 2,686,422 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 294.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. ARRIS International plc has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ARRIS International plc had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ARRIS International plc will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Potts sold 8,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $242,291.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,341.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARRIS International plc Company Profile

ARRIS International plc focuses on entertainment and communications technology. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The CPE segment’s products include Set-Top, Gateway, digital subscriber line (DSL) and Cable Modem, and Embedded Multimedia Terminal Adapter (E-MTA) and Voice/Data Modem.

