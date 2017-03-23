Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Trading Down 9.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was down 9.3% on Tuesday after Vetr downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. Vetr now has a $10.50 price target on the stock. Array Biopharma traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 3,356,660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

ARRY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen and Company reduced their target price on Array Biopharma to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Array Biopharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Array Biopharma by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Array Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Array Biopharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Array Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s market cap is $1.59 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Array Biopharma Inc will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current year.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

