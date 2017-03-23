Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective boosted by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr cut shares of Arista Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $103.07 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.75. The company had a trading volume of 272,386 shares. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.22. The business earned $328 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post $3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anshul Sadana sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,850 over the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,488,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,792,000 after buying an additional 766,800 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,858,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 121.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after buying an additional 409,112 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,867,000 after buying an additional 386,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,091,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

