Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.31.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Anshul Sadana sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,850. 32.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arista Networks by 41.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $14,399,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $22,366,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) traded down 0.04% during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.49. 220,942 shares of the company traded hands. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.22. The company earned $328 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post $3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

