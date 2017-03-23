ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Annual estimates for ArcelorMittal have been going up of late. ArcelorMittal has outperformed the Zacks categorized Steel-Producers industry over a year. The company should gain from its efforts to reduce debt, lower costs, expand capacity and improve efficiency. It is making a significant progress in its cost reduction initiatives under the Action 2020 program. Moreover, ArcelorMittal is looking to sell its non-core assets to focus on important operations and also expanding its advanced high strength steel product line.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ArcelorMittal SA in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal SA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised ArcelorMittal SA from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America Corp raised ArcelorMittal SA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ArcelorMittal SA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.70.

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) traded down 2.16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,303,778 shares. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal SA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal SA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal SA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal SA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal SA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg- based holding company. It is an integrated steel and mining company. It operates through five segments: NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS) and Mining. The NAFTA segment produces flat, long and tubular products. The Brazil segment includes the flat operations of Brazil, and the long and tubular operations of Brazil and neighboring countries.

