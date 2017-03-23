Aqua America Inc (WTR) Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) – Equities researchers at Gabelli dropped their FY2017 earnings estimates for Aqua America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst T. Winter now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Gabelli also issued estimates for Aqua America’s FY2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Aqua America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) opened at 31.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC boosted its position in Aqua America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Aqua America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aqua America by 2.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Aqua America by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co. boosted its position in Aqua America by 4.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.1913 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water or wastewater services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia, among others. It is the holding company for its subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources Inc and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC.

