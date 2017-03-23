AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 195.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Servicemaster Global Holdings worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings by 232.1% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,163,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,624,000 after buying an additional 6,403,781 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,509,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,565,000 after buying an additional 6,173,032 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings during the third quarter worth $115,748,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,380,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,037,000 after buying an additional 2,044,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings during the third quarter worth $38,720,000.

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) opened at 39.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global Holdings had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $633 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global Holdings’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/aqr-capital-management-llc-raises-stake-in-servicemaster-global-holdings-inc-serv.html.

SERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Servicemaster Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Servicemaster Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, insider Timothy M. Haynes sold 6,265 shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $251,539.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie sold 127,571 shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $5,086,255.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,795.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock worth $6,900,476. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Servicemaster Global Holdings

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.