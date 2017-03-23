AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 105.1% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) opened at 63.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. The firm’s market capitalization is $48.54 billion. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.66.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,371. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $287,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,561,619 shares in the company, valued at $112,139,860.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,239,880. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

