AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in McDermott International (MDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of McDermott International worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in McDermott International by 241.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDermott International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in McDermott International by 70.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in McDermott International by 553.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in McDermott International by 65.5% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) opened at 6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. McDermott International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $641.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. McDermott International’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDermott International will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

MDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $5.45 to $8.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Howard Weil cut shares of McDermott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

