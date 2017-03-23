AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4,780,000 Position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,601 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of New Media Investment Group worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,660,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after buying an additional 255,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 244,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 34,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) opened at 14.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $753.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.30. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.40 million. New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Media Investment Group Inc will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. New Media Investment Group’s payout ratio is 85.37%.

NEWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. New Media Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc is a holding company. The Company owns, operates and invests in local media assets. The Company’s segments include Eastern US Publishing, Central US Publishing, Western US Publishing and BridgeTower. It focuses on owning and acquiring local media assets in small to mid-size markets.

