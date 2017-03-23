AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4,668,000 Stake in Childrens Place Inc (PLCE)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Childrens Place worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the third quarter worth $104,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the third quarter worth $104,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the third quarter worth $136,000.

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) opened at 116.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.41. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $121.15.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.13 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post $6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Childrens Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 17.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital upped their price target on Childrens Place from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Saturday, March 11th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America Corp raised Childrens Place from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

In other news, CFO Anurup Pruthi sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $36,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

