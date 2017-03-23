AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4,574,000 Position in First NBC Bank Holding Company (FNBC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First NBC Bank Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNBC) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.26% of First NBC Bank Holding Company worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in First NBC Bank Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in First NBC Bank Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in First NBC Bank Holding Company by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 240,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 152,927 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First NBC Bank Holding Company by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First NBC Bank Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First NBC Bank Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNBC) opened at 3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $72.11 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. First NBC Bank Holding Company has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNBC. Zacks Investment Research raised First NBC Bank Holding Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price target on First NBC Bank Holding Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of First NBC Bank Holding Company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered First NBC Bank Holding Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

First NBC Bank Holding Company Company Profile

First NBC Bank Holding Company is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, First NBC Bank. The Company operates through community banking segment. It offers financial services to businesses, institutions and individuals in southeastern Louisiana and the Florida panhandle.

