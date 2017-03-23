AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,982,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,384,000 after buying an additional 293,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,449,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,503,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $154,929,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,078,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after buying an additional 109,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,842,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,042,000 after buying an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) opened at 50.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business earned $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.81 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other news, Director Joel S. Becker sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $224,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,311.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James Copenhaver Smith sold 100,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $5,457,455.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,807.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,750,021 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions.

