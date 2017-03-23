AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,160 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Barrett Business Services worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,099,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) opened at 52.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $381.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/aqr-capital-management-llc-acquires-8160-shares-of-barrett-business-services-inc-bbsi.html.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley purchased 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.30 per share, for a total transaction of $157,004.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,777.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc (BBSI) is a provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Company has developed a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.