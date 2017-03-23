AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,920 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 160.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) opened at 176.17 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $82.90 and a one year high of $198.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post $8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $104,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,028,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,723 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group (SVB Financial) is a diversified financial services, bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

