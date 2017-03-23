Apple Inc. (AAPL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $142.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.51 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.68.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 141.42 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post $8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 30,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total transaction of $270,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,047.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,434,527. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 181,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Apple by 10.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 140,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 98,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. increased its position in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. CFO4Life L.P. now owns 21,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 62,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

