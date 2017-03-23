Apple Inc. (AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $150.00 target price on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corp lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.12% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.25. 1,490,436,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $741.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 12 month low of $89.47 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average is $119.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple will post $8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Johny Srouji sold 13,207 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.37, for a total value of $1,801,038.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 30,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,844 shares of company stock worth $51,434,527. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. VNBTrust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.5% in the third quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 7,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 267.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

