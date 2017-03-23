Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Short Interest Update

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,553,161 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 15th total of 2,493,006 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,082,950 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 89.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) opened at 23.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business earned $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business’s revenue was up 253.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

