AO World PLC (LON:AO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.83 ($2.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.84) price objective on shares of AO World PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut AO World PLC to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 135 ($1.67) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of AO World PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on shares of AO World PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.52) price objective on shares of AO World PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of AO World PLC (LON:AO) traded up 2.19% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 140.00. 245,984 shares of the stock were exchanged. AO World PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 119.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 198.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 589.47 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AO World PLC (AO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/ao-world-plc-ao-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About AO World PLC

AO World Plc is an online retailer of electrical products. The Company operates through two segments: online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in the UK, and online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom). The Company offers over 5,500 stock keeping units (SKUs) in the United Kingdom, approximately 2,000 in Germany and over 600 in the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for AO World PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.