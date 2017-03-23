Antero Resources Corp (AR) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price objective on Antero Resources Corp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. KLR Group restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Antero Resources Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a buy rating on shares of Antero Resources Corp in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources Corp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) traded up 0.40% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. 2,079,682 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $7.11 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.83 million. Antero Resources Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $230,720,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources Corp during the third quarter valued at $86,407,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources Corp by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,569,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,446,000 after buying an additional 2,519,349 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Antero Resources Corp by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,170,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,973,000 after buying an additional 2,326,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources Corp during the third quarter valued at $48,580,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources Corp

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

