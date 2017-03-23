Andrew Okun Sells 3,000 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider Andrew Okun sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $171,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,441 shares in the company, valued at $712,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) opened at 57.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.80. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 37.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental and laboratory markets. The Company’s operating segments include Human Health, Environmental Health and Corporate. The Human Health segment concentrates on developing diagnostics, tools and applications to help detect diseases earlier.

